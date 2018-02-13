'Lupinranger VS Patranger' Spoilers: Wild Goose Chase Between Cops and Robbers to Begin in Episode 2

TV Asahi Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger.” This will be the 42nd entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

A new battle between good and evil has begun on the live-action special effects series, "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupinranger VS Police Sentai Patranger)." This is the 42nd entry in the long-running "Super Sentai" franchise following the recently concluded "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger."

The previous episode introduced the infamous Lupin Collection, which is a collection of dangerous items gathered by the legendary gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin and is believed to possess the power to either advance the world or destroy it.

A group of interspace criminals known as the Gangler has just stolen the entire collection and it is up to three young individuals summoned by Lupin's descendant, Kogure (Yoichi Nukumizu), to go after these thieving criminals and retrieve the powerful collection. He has also promised these three young fighters that he will be granting their wishes should they successfully fulfill this mission.

And they will have to do it before the Global Special Police Organization task force known as Keisatsu Sentai Patranger beats them to it, especially since the Patrangers view them as thieves no better than the Ganglers.

The cops and robbers chase has begun, with each player just as determined as the next to achieve their goal while also upholding their beliefs.

The synopsis for the upcoming second episode titled "International Police, Chase After Them" teases a three-way confrontation between the Lupinrangers, the Patrangers, and the Ganglers, who will each debut their VS Vehicles and pursue each other on a large scale. Will the Super Sentai teams find a way to work together to bring the Ganglers down, or is a rivalry about to begin instead?

The episode will also be featuring the debut of Patren Ugou, GoodStrkier, Triger Machine Igou, and LupinKaiser.

"Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.