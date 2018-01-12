'Luther' Season 5 Spoilers: Idris Elba Returns for Scariest Installment

"Pacific Rim" star Idris Elba is back on the set of "Luther" season 5. Writer Neil Cross teased that the new season will be the scariest installment and fans better be prepared.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Idris Elba has started filming "Luther" season 5 in London.

Cross divulged that "Luther" Season 5 will also go big on the drama aside from the suspense. The show is pressing on with more exciting things because it's been nearly three years since the last episode aired on television.

"We missed John Luther," Cross said. "We we wanted to make the biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there's ever been."

Meanwhile, Elba posted his excitement on working on the "Luther" set again in a Twitter video. The actor stated that he had several conversations with the writer and the network about putting another installment, as there's still plenty to explore. Cross said that the character definitely has unfinished business. BBC announced the fifth season renewal last June 2017.

"Luther" is about a police inspector who follows a spate of violent and inhuman murders in London. As he's solving these cases and finding the evil people who did the crimes, DCI Luther has to also wrestle his own demons and psychological problems.

The detective will have a new recruit in DCI Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) in "Luther" season 5. DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley) will also be back, alongside George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) and Benny Silver (Michael Smiley).

The show's return date has not been announced for now as filming is still underway.

Meanwhile, Elba and Cross originally planned for a "Luther" movie after the third season. Cross also had ideas about potential spinoffs when Elba became busier doing Hollywood movies.

In the U.S., FOX had a "Luther" adaptation in development with Cross and Elba as writer and producer. The project, however, was put on hold after the network couldn't find a suitable American star for the role.