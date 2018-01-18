Luxembourg Unveils Tesla Model S Police Cruisers

Tesla A Tesla Model S, similar to pictured here, was used to set a new record for the longest distance travelled in an electric vehicle using a single charge.

Soon the Tesla Model S won't just be catching eyeballs on the streets as the all-electric car continues to become more popular with police departments around the world. From the United States to European countries, the company's vehicles are selling like pancakes as more and more governments look to reduce their carbon footprints.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Denver Police Department are already fielding their very own Tesla police cruisers while London's Scotland Yard is also thinking about doing the same. The Luxembourg police also announced that they will also be using the Tesla Model S, two of which were delivered to the country last September.

Since their arrival, Luxembourg has been modifying them with the Grand Ducal Police recently showcased one model equipped with police equipment. The vehicle sports the orange and white color scheme of the Grand Ducal Police and is equipped with emergency lights.

Luxembourg regulators have yet to approve the vehicles after being inspected at Sandweiler by Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) a German firm that conducts certification services. The blue lights equipped with the vehicle were reportedly not working forcing regulators to postpone their approval for police use. According to a spokesman for the German firm, the second vehicle will be equipped with emergency lights once the first vehicle passes their tests.

What is particularly interesting about Luxembourg's Tesla vehicles is that unlike other electric vehicles used by other police departments, they will be deployed as standard cruisers. For a while, electric vehicles have been used by investigative teams due to their limited range which made them unsuitable for long-car chases.

With the Model S however, these restrictions are largely non-existent making them a viable option for police cruisers. In addition to their increased range, Tesla's acceleration would also be useful in the police force's activities. The Model S' legendary 0-60 mph and quarter-mile performance would be invaluable for state's law enforcement when engaging in high-speed chases.