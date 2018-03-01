M. Night Shyamalan to be Executive Producer of Apple Psychological Thriller Series

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for portrait during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015.

American-Indian director M. Night Shyamalan has recently been contacted by Apple to be the executive producer of a psychological thriller series for its streaming site service.

According to reports, Apple has greenlit a 10-episode straight-to-series order, with each episode having a run time of 30 minutes. Nothing about the series' plot, or even the title, of the series has been revealed, but it is currently known that Shyamalan will be directing the first episode and that the script is to be penned by British television writer Tony Basgallop.

Shyamalan's film production company Blinding Edge Pictures is set to produce the psychological thriller series. This untitled series makes it the second television project for the 47-year-old "The Sixth Sense" director, with the first one being the Fox series "Wayward Pines."

"Wayward Pines" ended with two seasons.

The psychological thriller series by Basgallop is an indication that Apple is going full speed ahead with its original series, especially since it had released a significant number of new titles over the past two months.

Furthermore, Apple has also ordered a drama series from American director Damien Chazelle and a reboot of "Amazing Stories," with Steven Spielberg signed on as an executive producer, a comedy show starring Kristen Wiig, as well as a morning comedy-drama show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Additionally, Ron Moore has also been tapped for a science-fiction drama series as well titled "See." It is apparent that Apple is not running out of viable options to add to the content of its streaming site library.

It is notable to mention that Basgallop, the mind behind "Berlin Station" and "To the Ends of the Earth," is the original creator of the series.

It appears that Shyamalan's schedule is full, especially since his next film "Glass" is expected to hit the big screen sometime next year.