Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Could Be Celebrating the Holidays Together, Report Says

Celebrity couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were recently spotted together, sparking speculations they could be celebrating the holidays with each other.

Christmas time is just around the corner, which means it is possible that the Christmas-themed classic film "Home Alone" and its sequels will be aired by TV stations once again. However, unlike Culkin's character in the classic movie series, he is unlikely going to celebrate the holidays alone as he has Song to spend the upcoming days with.

The most recent spotting of the couple was on Tuesday when news outlets saw Song picking Culkin up after he met some friends for lunch.

According to the Daily Mail, Culkin arrived much earlier at Joe's Coffee Shop in North Hollywood where he had lunch with some friends. Some time later, Song arrived with her Mercedes G-Wagon and fetched Culkin before going home together.

Reports of the two dating surfaced after they filmed the movie "Changeland" together in Thailand earlier this year. Director Seth Green announced the making of the film last June. They are yet to set the movie's premiere date but it has already been revealed that "Changeland" will focus on the story of two "estranged friends" who will go on a journey together to find the purpose of life.

Daily Mail added that Song holds her experience of making the film in a very special way as she said: "It's been incredible. We spent five weeks in Thailand shooting this. Seth directed and wrote and starred in it, and this has been in the making for the last seven years, so he made it happen, it was incredible - it was like, Changeland for me."

She then added: "That sounds super cheesy but I came back like a different person."

Before being spotted together in North Hollywood this week, reports also shared the couple was seen in Paris where they purportedly had dinner with Paris Jackson, who is Culkin's goddaughter. According to PEOPLE, the couple spent a few weeks after Thanksgiving in the City of Light.