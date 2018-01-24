Macaulay Culkin Is Overprotective of Goddaughter Paris Jackson

Reuters/Phil McCarten Featured in the image is Paris Jackson, the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson.

"Home Alone" former child star, Macaulay Culkin, revealed that he is "very protective" of her goddaughter, Paris Jackson.

Culkin appeared in a recent podcast episode of "WTF With Marc Maron," where the former child star revealed that he is overprotective of Paris. When the host wanted to discuss Culkin's close relationship with Paris, he told Maron to tread the topic with caution.

"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out," Culkin told Maron, after confirming that he is close to Paris.

"I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me," the former child star added.

Podcast host Maron appeared to have understood Culkin's message. He then clarified that he wasn't trying to bait Culkin into spilling "dirt" about Paris, to which the former child star elaborated on what he meant.

"I'm just letting you know if we want to start going down that road it's going to be a dead-end, you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much," Culkin explained.

Maron then asked how Paris was doing. Culkin only said, "She's tall, and beautiful and smart. It's great."

Culkin's relationship with Paris and her siblings was brought about by his close bond to music legend Michael Jackson, PEOPLE reports. Even beyond Michael's death, Culkin maintained his close relationship with his children.

Last summer, Culkin and his goddaughter Paris got matching tattoos of spoons on their arms. It was Culkin's first tattoo, while Paris had already gotten many ink artworks done on her arm.

A source revealed that the spoons were an "inside joke" between Culkin and Paris.

Paris is actually fond of sharing moments that she has with Culkin. Her most recent post about him was on Instagram with a photo of Culkin wearing bunny ears, which she also referred to him as one of her "fave humans ever."