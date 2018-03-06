Macaulay Culkin Talks About 'Home Alone' Conspiracy Theories With Jimmy Fallon

Fox Movies A promotional image for "Home Alone"

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin recently talked about the "Home Alone" conspiracy theories on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Culkin guested on the show to discuss his new Bunny Ears website and podcast, but Fallon took the opportunity to segue to the fun theories surrounding the 1990 comedy.

Culkin starred in the classic as Kevin McCallister. During his recent guesting with Fallon, the host brought up a few questions and theories surrounding the film, including a well-known theory about a bearded Elvis Presley serving as an extra in one of the film's airport scenes.

When the film arrived in theaters in 1990, there were a few fans who believed that Presley was secretly part of the film. Some actually thought that one of the male extras in one of the airport scenes in the film was the iconic performer. Asked about this theory by Fallon, Culkin jokinly said, "I didn't realize Evis turned into Richard Karn," laughing the theory off and saying the character looked more like "Home Improvement" star.

Culkin also addressed some of the known conspiracy theories surrounding his character, including one where McCallister is said to have grown up to be Jigsaw from the "Saw" movie. "I've heard some. Oh, I'm Jigsaw. That Kevin McCallister grew up to be Jigsaw from 'Saw,'" Culkin said, further stating that this just wasn't true.

The "Home Alone" star also talked about what he thought was an enormous plot hole in the 1990 film. Asked if there was anything about it he would have done differently, he said it would be Kevin McCallister calling the cops when the bad guys broke into their home. In the film, the landline was readily available in their home but he didn't use it when the situation called for it. "Ok, this kid's a really clever kid right? But these guys are about to break in, why doesn't he just call the cops?... I think that's an enormous plot hole," he said.