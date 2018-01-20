MacBook Air News: Has the Well-Loved Laptop Reached the End of the Line After 10 Years?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California July 22, 2013.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple might be abandoning the MacBook Air for good despite its astounding reviews. The rumors began this week, which was coincidentally when Apple first released the thinnest laptop in their lineup.

According to reports, rumors have revealed that Apple is gearing up to release a new and refreshed version of the MacBook lineup. However, it seems that the tech giant is planning for a groundbreaking update on the MacBook Pro, which was released with a new design in 2016 and was refreshed with better specs a year later. Despite this revelation, the fans of the MacBook Air clamored for any news on the much-loved device, especially since it has turned a decade old since it was first released. Unfortunately, it does not seem to be in the future plans of Apple.

Some fans have taken the time to lament and at the same time, celebrate the MacBook Air for being sturdy enough during its ten-year run. Although no confirmation has been released as of yet, fans of Apple's lightest and thinnest laptop believe that this might be the end of the line. The MacBook Air receive little updates. It was not part of the upgrade that the MacBook Pro received, which was given a Touch Bar and Touch ID. Arguably the best and most futuristic laptop that Apple made, the MacBook Air might not have long left on the market.

For the fans of the well-loved laptop, critics say that it might be worth noting that there is still a slim chance that Apple might introduce the next new feature for the MacBook Air. Regardless, they are advised to take everything with a grain of salt. In the meantime, more information on the fate of the MacBook Air is expected to be released in the coming months.