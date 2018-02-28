MacBook Pro 2018 Rumors: New Patent Points To Dual Display In Place Of Physical Keyboard

REUTERS/Stephen Lam John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks under a graphic of price points for the MacBook laptop family.

Apple has filed a new patent for an upgraded MacBook Pro.

According to Patently Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant was recently granted several patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. One of these patents, titled "Dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections," could forever change the game.

Instead of a physical keyboard, the patent outlines a second display that would be hinged to the main screen itself. Without the usual keyboard and trackpad combination, the second screen would allow more flexibility in terms of how it is used.

Of course, the hinge may or may not be permanent. Apple made a couple of versions, with the first having a permanent hinge and the second being removable. In the second version, the magnetic hinge can be taken off so that the dual displays can then be separated. This way, the screen can function as a regular iPad.

It is yet unclear whether this approved patent will ultimately make it to the MacBook Pro 2018, but fans can only hope. The design is certainly something to look forward to, with the 2-in-1 aspect of the device likely becoming its best selling point. However, since Apple has yet to confirm anything so far, readers are advised to take this news with a hefty grain of salt.

