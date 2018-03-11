Mackenzie Davis in Talks to Star in 'Terminator 6,' New Report Says

Facebook/TheTerminatorMovie A screenshot of the James Cameron film, 'The Terminator.'

"Blade Runner 2049" star Mackenzie Davis might be joining the next "Terminator" movie. A new report has revealed that the actress is currently in talks to star in the movie alongside original star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although negotiations are still ongoing, it is possible that Davis will end up giving the project a go.

"Terminator 6" will see the return of Schwarzenegger as the T-800 Terminator. Although no specific details are available yet about Davis' possible role, there are speculations that her role in T-800's life might be similar to Sarah Connor's (Linda Hamilton) from the 1984 film "The Terminator" and the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." According to reports, Davis is Skydance Productions' top choice to do the role but a deal has yet to be signed since producer James Cameron is still busy shooting the next "Avatar" film.

"Terminator 6" will serve as a direct sequel to the second installment, meaning it will ignore the events in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "Terminator Salvation" and "Terminator: Genisys." The film will reportedly see the return of Hamilton as Connor, who died in the third installment.

Last month, it was revealed that production for the upcoming film had to be delayed from its original March schedule to May or June this year, reportedly to give the filmmakers more time to complete its cast. It was also previously revealed that "Terminator 6" would focus on a new protagonist named Dani Ramos, a street-smart woman in her early 20s from Mexico City.

Written by Tim Miller, "Terminator 6" is produced by Cameron and financed by David Ellison of Skydance Productions. "The Hunger Games" screenwriter Billy Ray has also reportedly signed to polish Miller's original screenplay.

"Terminator 6" is set for release on July 26, 2019. It is going up against Universal Pictures' "Fast and Furious" spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham at the box office.