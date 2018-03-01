Mackenzie McKee to Join 'Teen Mom OG' as Replacement for Farrah Abraham

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham

It has been revealed that "Teen Mom 3" star Mackenzie McKee would be joining the cast of "Teen Mom OG" as a replacement for Farrah Abraham.

"Teen Mom OG" would be welcoming a new addition to their every growing family as it has been reported that Mackenzie McKee would be joining the show to replace Farrah Abraham whose relationship with the show's producers had recently turned sour. TMZ had been first to report the news and says that MTV is yet to make an announcement regarding this matter.

This news comes a few days after the 26-year-old Farrah Abraham filed a 5 million-dollar lawsuit against the producers of the show, namely Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Morgan J. Freeman.

It should be remembered that back in October of last year, Farrah Abraham had been cut from what remained of the "Teen Mom OG" seventh season. The reality star then revealed that the decision had been made due to her desires to continue on with her porn career.

As for the lawsuit, Abraham had released a statement wherein she could be seen taking on a stand for the LGBT and the female community. She said: "I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother. I am a business women and female Celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them."

For those who don't know who Mackenzie McKee is, the 23-year-old had been featured on "Teen Mom 3" back in 2013 and though the show had only aired for one season, she still had managed to make enough impact to become a fan-favorite. She is currently married to her husband Josh McKee who she shares three children with — a son born in 2011, a daughter in 2014 and another child born last year.