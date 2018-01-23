"Stranger Things" actor Paul Reiser discussed the rumors about the return of "Mad About You" on television. Talks of a reboot of the 90s series surfaced in December and the actor clarified on a few things.

On the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Reiser stated that he and co-star Helen Hunt had discussions about bringing the show back. Reports, however, have pre-empted the real score.

"We don't know that it's coming back," Reiser stated while talking to Extra TV. "Somebody jumped the gun with 'Mad About You.' Somebody went a little crazy," he pressed on, adding that there's still figuring how to do a reboot since the show ended in a good way.

Reports came out in December that Reiser, who co-created the series with Danny Jacobson about newlyweds Paul and Jamie Buchanan, had discussions with Sony Television to revive "Mad About You." NBC aired the original show but the network doesn't seem involved in the reboot talks despite its success with the return of "Will & Grace."

The ending of "Mad About You," which aired in May 1999, featured a 22-year flash forward. It came after the episode that featured Jamie giving birth to their only child, Mabel.

In the flash-forward, Janeane Garofalo played the Buchanan daughter who became a documentary filmmaker like her father. Mabel did a biopic that showed how her neurotic parents actually separating in midlife, then getting back together and remarrying. It ended with a proper closure for the supporting cast as well.

Reiser originally did not want a revival because the show had a perfect ending. He said, however, that if "Mad About You" should come back on the show, its story would likely be about the years with Mabel off to college and the Buchanans struggling with empty nest syndrome.

Meanwhile, Reiser also remarked about working on "Stranger Things" as Dr. Owens. He acknowledged that it's a dream job for every television actor to become part of a hit series.

Producer Shawn Levy, however, provided a vague answer when asked about Dr. Owens' status in "Stranger Things" season 3. He said they still have no clear-cut answers about the character.