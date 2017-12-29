'Mad About You' to Get Its Own Revival?

Wikimedia Commons/Smokeonthewater Helen Hunt may return to a revival of the hit 90s show "Mad About You."

Is "Mad About You" the next television series to get a revival next year?

With the recent trend of reviving past hit television series, it has been rumored that the 90s sitcom "Mad About You" is about to get its own revival. It has been almost two decades when "Mad About You" starring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser concluded their last season but Sony Pictures Television Studios, which produced the original series, is thinking about reviving the show.

While nothing is confirmed yet, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Sony Pictures Television Studios has had a few conversations regarding continuing the popular TV series. It is believed that Paul Reiser, who co-created "Mad About You," and Helen Hunt would be reprising their roles but the studio is yet to find a network.

Interestingly, Reiser has been previously adamant about reviving his show but recent talks may have changed his mind a bit. Not only that, he also revealed that he had been talking to Helen Hunt about the idea, saying: "If we can find the story to tell, and anybody's interested, I'd be open to it.To me, it's interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It's like, 'Oh.' It's like that moment when you get married. It's like we're in a new world that we don't know the rules of."

Based on his statement, it would seem that the best course of action when it comes to a storyline for the eighth season of "Mad About You" is to feature Reiser and Hunt's characters adjusting to life after their daughter leaves for college.

Sony had previously produced a Chinese and Argentinian remake of "Mad About You," so it's definitely possible that the studio would eye not just a revival of the show, but a continuation of their beloved characters' storylines.