Mad Catz Returns With PC Gaming Hardware In Time For CES 2018

Facebook/MadCatzAsia Promotional picture for Mad Catz's RATS mouse.

Recent reports have revealed that the gaming hardware maker Mad Catz has returned under a newly rebranded name after filing for bankruptcy in March last year. Now known as Mad Catz Global Limited, the company is expected to showcase their renewed efforts in the market during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

"We couldn't be more excited than to begin 2018 by announcing the return of Mad Catz to the global gaming arena. Mad Catz has been a permanent fixture in gaming for almost three decades and we firmly believe it's best days lie ahead," said Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited. "Through listening to gamers worldwide, we plan to once again forge a path of innovation in the gaming hardware community, and we're already working on delivering products which we believe will enhance gamers' abilities and do justice to the Mad Catz name."

Further reports have also revealed that the company seems to be determined to get back in the game as they are expected to take part in CES 2018, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas. Mad Catz will be introducing new PC gaming hardware, including RAT mice, STRIKE keyboards, GLIDE gaming surfaces, and more. Considering that they rocketed to fame because of the arcade sticks that they released, fans were expecting them to indulge some information on it. Unfortunately, Mad Catz seems to be determined to keep everything under wraps until the official unveiling in CES 2018.

Aside from announcing their return, Mad Catz has also revealed that they will focus on quality first before looking to manufacture tons of their products. They contended that this was the best way to reenter the market, especially after they filed for bankruptcy last year. As to whether or not they have learned from the mistakes of the past, fans will have to wait and see.