'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Dmitri to be Used as Bait in Henry's New Assignment

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) will allow Henry (Tim Daly) to use him as bait in an important assignment in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Women Transform the World," the synopsis reveals that the American government wants to convince a valuable Russian spy to betray his country. Henry will have the brilliant plan to use Dmitri and let the young Russian work his magic with the infiltrator. This may potentially put Dmitri in harm's way, something that Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) will definitely castigate her father for, in case worse comes to worst. Of course, the pair will have to admit first to Henry that they are dating, though.

Last episode, Stevie and Dmitri had a cute moment outside the McCords' house after the holiday party that Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) hosted. They were still very cautious of revealing their relationship to others. Both Stevie and Dmitri think that they should take their time getting to know each other first before getting the parents involved. The fans are looking forward to seeing Elizabeth and Henry's reaction to the young couple's secret. Both protective of their brood, the McCords will definitely have something to say about it.

Meanwhile, the episode will also feature a huge problem that President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) administration will face. Elizabeth and the others are torn about advising the Afghan government about an offer from the Taliban. Apparently, the political movement wants to negotiate and it is up to the Americans to present the deal with the leaders of the Asian country. Dalton is similarly unsure of what to do. For all they know, the Taliban may be planning a surprise attack and the US will end up abetting them in case they agree to work together.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.