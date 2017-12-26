'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Elizabeth Faces Off with VP Hurst

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will deal with an extremely threatened Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Mitya," the synopsis reveals that Hurst believes that the State Secretary is after the presidential seat. After Elizabeth's successful operations in Afghanistan, Hurst is scared that the other woman will steal the votes from her. She has already set her mind into winning the next elections. If the Americans will continue to see Elizabeth as Dalton's (Keith Carradine) golden girl who can accomplish even the impossible, Hurst fears she will miss out on the presidency.

The VP thinks she has a solid plan to stop Elizabeth's steady climb to success. She will set up a bogus project that will guarantee the secretary's failure. It is revealed that Hurst will convince the other to assure the public that they will continue to be able to adopt Russian orphans. This is a huge gamble since the Russian president is seconds away from declaring a ban. If Hurst can show the Americans that their State Secretary is not the angel that they think she is, her work is done. The only question left is if Elizabeth will take the VP's bait.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Elizabeth and Henry (Tim Daly) finally discovering the truth about Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) and Stevie's (Wallis Currie-Wood) friendship. The spoilers reveal that the secret will be exposed when the young Russian is targeted by an assassin. Last episode, Dmitri was sure that his home country has sent someone to kill him. Ever since he agreed to work as a spy for the US, he knew that it was only a matter of time until the Russians make their move.

While Dmitri's relationship with Stevie has barely begun, the two cannot deny that they are already smitten with each other. They felt the attraction the moment they were introduced by Henry. Stevie's parents will definitely want to interrogate Dmitri about his intentions with their daughter. The young McCord just broke up with his previous boyfriend and they feel that it is too early for to start a new relationship.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will return on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.