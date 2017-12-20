Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) and Stevie's (Wallis Currie-Wood) secret will be exposed in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Mitya," the synopsis reveals that Henry (Tim Daly) and Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will find out that their daughter is dating again and that it is no other than the young Russian agent, Dmitri. While the McCords have no problem with Stevie being a relationship since she is of age, they are worried that it may be too soon. The young woman has just had her heart broken in a previous split up. Besides, they have no idea that she and Dmitri are even close. When the two were introduced, they did not show that much interest in each other.

The truth about the couple dating will reportedly revealed when a Russian assassin targets Dmitri. He has known that someone has been spying on him ever since he agreed to work with the Americans. Dmitri has also been worried for Stevie's safety because there is no telling what the hunter would do. The promo photo shows Henry sending off Dmitri in an assignment. The Russian is wearing coveralls and holding a huge bag. Stevie is also there. She and Dmitri shares a sweet moment when they bid goodbye to each other.

While Dmitri is gone, Henry and Elizabeth will likely grill Stevie about her relationship with the other. They will want to know when they became close and how come they were not informed about it right away. Henry will also be itching to interrogate Dmitri on his motives on his daughter, but that will have to wait until he returns. Meanwhile, the episode will also feature an extremely threatened Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) who believes that Elizabeth is out to become the next US president.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will return on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.