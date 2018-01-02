'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Is Elizabeth Gunning for Dalton's Seat?

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) may have plans to take over President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) position in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Mitya," the synopsis reveals that the people around the State Secretary have suspicions that she will be running in the next presidential elections. Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) certainly thinks so, since she is already plotting ways to derail Elizabeth's rumored plans. The politician feels that the secretary has been toiling so much to gain the American people's approval. That successful mission in Afghanistan, for example, has earned her praise from both the private and public sectors.

Hurst's scheme against Elizabeth will involve quite a lot of dirty maneuvering. She will set the secretary up with a doomed project involving the adoption of Russian orphans. The VP will encourage Elizabeth to promote this undertaking when she fully knows that Russian president is very close to announcing a ban. Hurst wants to discredit the other in front of the potential voters as early as now in case Elizabeth actually decides to go head to head with her in the polls. Elizabeth has no reasons to be suspicious of the VP. If she is not careful, she will be entangled in a messy situation that may break her career.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Elizabeth and Henry (Tim Daly) learning about their daughter's relationship with Dmitri (Chris Petrovski). The young Russian agent and Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) have been dating for a few weeks now since they were introduced. The McCords will reportedly discover the truth when Dmitri is targeted by a Russian assassin. Last episode, the agent was aware that someone from his home country was sent to kill him. He did not want to scare Stevie, though, so he kept the knowledge to himself.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will return on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.