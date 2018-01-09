'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Elizabeth Deals with Dalton's Fiasco

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

President Dalton (Keith Carradine) will be the subject of a malicious gossip in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Sound and Fury," the synopsis reveals that the POTUS' own cabinet will turn his back on him. When Dalton threatens Russia with military force following a shocking attack on a U.S. embassy, many of his followers think he has gone bonkers. The incident starts when news of a sonic attack at the embassy in Bulgaria is recorded. Dalton quickly puts the blame on the Russians and uncharacteristically orders a swift retaliation.

Dalton's decision advertently makes his cabinet worry about his mental status. The President has been known as a reasonable man. He always considers his actions before doing anything. The order against Russia, made out of anger, comes out of nowhere. These nasty talks will even come at the most inopportune time. Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) has been doing her best to discredit Dalton and his team. She wants the presidency and will do anything to win the next elections.

Elizabeth and her team at the State Department will once again have to deal with Dalton's controversy. The appearance of the First Lady, Lydia (Christine Ebersole), may be part of the secretary's plans to stop the gossip from spreading. She will have to think of a way to save Dalton's pride and bring back his people's trust in his capabilities. Perhaps, she may even have a serious talk with Hurst. Last episode, the VP irked Elizabeth one too many when the former kept on insisting that the secretary has plans to take over Dalton's seat.

Since Elizabeth's popularity with the masses has been steadily rising, Hurst cannot help but see her as a rival. Although the secretary already told those close to her that she would not run in the presidential elections, she still refused to announce it publicly. Hurst thinks she is doing this deliberately to keep the American people guessing.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.