'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Elizabeth Deals with Alison Emergency

Elizabeth (Teá Leoni) and Henry's (Tim Daly) middle daughter, Alison (Katherine Herzer), will face a distressing situation in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Reading the Signs," the synopsis reveals that Alison will encounter a huge hurdle in college. Apparently, her roommate will attempt to commit suicide. Alison cannot help but blame herself for not recognizing the signs. She believes that it has only done so, she might have stopped it from happening. The promo photos show a distraught Alison leaning on her mother's chest. They seem to be in the hospital's waiting room, hoping for updates on the condition of Alison's roommate.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will handle a particularly difficult case. An interesting anomaly will crop up at the middle of the trade agreement between the U.S. and Sri Lanka. The president of the South Asian country will declare that they will not proceed with the treaty. His psychic advisor reportedly warns him that moving forward will be a mistake. Elizabeth will have to find a way to solve the problem so they can all breathe a sigh of relief once the agreement has been signed by both parties.

As for Henry, spoilers reveal that he is about to make a huge decision regarding his career. He may be thinking of resigning from his post at the "Murphy Station," the secret group of men who report directly to the president. Before he became busy tracking down terrorists, Henry enjoyed teaching in college as a military ethics professor. Season 4 is also expected to see Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) decide what she wants to do now that she has graduated from Georgetown University.

In the past, Stevie expressed her interest in working with Russell (Željko Ivanek), the president's chief of staff. She also spent her internship under his tutelage. The McCords' eldest daughter will definitely want to do something to take her mind off her heartbreak. Her love interest, Dmitri (Chris Petrovski), has left the country and stay in Alaska for his new job.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.