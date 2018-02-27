'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Elizabeth Handles Paranormal Complication

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Teá Leoni) will be tasked to deal with some shaman issues in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Reading the Signs," the synopsis reveals that the secretary will be busy looking for a way to convince the president of Sri Lanka to continue with the trade agreement with the U.S. Apparently, a hitch will arise at the middle of negotiation courtesy of the Sri Lankan leader's psychic. The person seems to have warned his president to not proceed with the treaty for some supernatural causes he prefers not to reveal to the foreigners.

Elizabeth's job is to make the world leader to see that the trade agreement is an important deal where his country can benefit from. While she understands that he may have concerns because of what his psychic is warning him about, there must be a way for them to meet at the middle. Although Elizabeth has handled her share of complications in her job as secretary of the state, this one will test her skills and cunning in a way that she will not expect.

Elsewhere, the episode will also see the McCords' second daughter, Alison (Katherine Herzer), having problems in college. Her roommate has tried to commit suicide and she blames herself for not recognizing the signs. In a sneak peek released, Alison is at home when her dad asks her what is wrong. She tells Henry (Tim Daly) that her friend is becoming too clingy, not wanting her to make new acquaintances and spend all of her time with her. Henry advises his daughter to always be kind even when she feels frustrated.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) and Kat (Sara Ramirez) in the March 18 episode titled "Refuge." The two will be handling a sensitive case involving LGBTQ refugees seeking sanctuary in the U.S. Jay and Kat will plan a daring rescue mission where they will help the citizens escape their country while their U.S. homeland security applications are still being processed.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.