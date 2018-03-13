'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Jay And Kat's Project To Turn US Allies Into Enemies

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) and Kat's (Sara Ramirez) valiant effort to help the disadvantaged will backfire on them when they put the country in jeopardy in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Refuge," the synopsis reveals that Jay and Kat will labor to help persecuted foreign LGBTQ citizens escape from their country. The plan is to find them a place that will temporarily take them in while their U.S. homeland security applications are still being processed. As the sneak peek reveals, it will take about three to five years before the U.S. can officially offer them asylum. Kat explains the situation to Elizabeth (Tea Leoni), emphasizing the need for haste. The São Tomé government has been allegedly conducting raids to capture members of the LGBTQ community and there all kinds of torture being involved in the trials.

After learning the kind of emergency they are facing, Elizabeth orders her team to start looking for other ways to help the poor citizens. She tells Jay to pass a resolution to the White House so the government can properly address the atrocity the São Tomé president has been doing. Since asylum is out of the option, the secretary believes they must find a different country that is pro-LGBTQ that will offer short-term home. Jay states that this will be a difficult feat to accomplish, given the time they have. Elizabeth then replies that maybe it is time to tap into countries who owe the U.S. and start making demands.

The effort of Elizabeth's group, as expected, will face opposition from different sources. When São Tomé retaliates by closing its borders, Jay and Kat will opt to change the plan. This, however, will put the U.S. in the difficult situation. Its alliances with some of the countries will be threatened, forcing Elizabeth to reconsider their next step. Meanwhile, another teaser shows Henry (Tim Daly) busy renovating the basement. Last episode, he formally resigned in the CIA. In the clip, he is informing his wife that the Agency wants to give him a commendation. Elizabeth advises him to go for it, but Henry seems reluctant to do so.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.