Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

While it might still be a few episodes away, CBS has already released the synopsis for the 15th episode of the current season of "Madam Secretary" that is set to air on March 25.

Titled "The Unnamed," the 15th episode of the season will see Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) and her team attempt to look into the history and background of a person that was supposed to receive the Medal of Freedom but then found out that he may be aware of persecution going on in his country toward a certain minority group.

On top of that, President Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine) faces his own issues as he confronts self-doubt about returning to office. To add even more burden on his shoulders, he receives some ghosts from the past as Henry McCord's (Tim Daly) sister shows up.

The exact synopsis, as presented by CBS, is as follows:

"Elizabeth and the team are caught in an uncertain situation when they are about to award a foreign leader with the Medal of Freedom but learn he may have known that a minority group in his country is being persecuted. Also, President Dalton doubts his ability to return to office after being cleared by his doctor, and a past family grievance is brought to light when Henry's sister pays a visit."

It definitely sounds like it will be an interesting episode, especially how the conundrum with the Medal of Freedom recipient may prove analogous to certain issues present in the news today. The synopsis also does not go into detail just what happens to the minority group mentioned or who the group actually is, so that mystery should definitely draw in some fans.

But this episode will not be airing any time soon. For much more immediate satisfaction, this week's episode looks like it will deal with some more personal issues as Henry will have to console and give advice to his daughter Allison (Kathrine Herzer) who faces hurdles in college as her roommate tries to commit suicide and she blames herself for not seeing it sooner.

"Madam Secretary" airs on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.