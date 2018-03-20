'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: President Dalton Readies to Return to Office

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ A promotional image for "Madam Secretary"

President Dalton (Keith Carradine) is well enough to return to office following his health scare, as what will be seen in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Unnamed," the synopsis reveals that the POTUS will be given the green light to return to the Oval Office by his physician. Earlier this season, he was diagnosed with brain tumor. Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) urged the First Lady, Lydia (Christine Ebersole), to convince her husband to step down temporarily for his health's sake. Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) took over the position to give Dalton the rest he needed.

Now that he is ready to get back to work, the President cannot help but worry about his ability to be a competent leader again. He will remember that mortifying moment when his own cabinet doubted his sanity when he blamed the Russians after the sonic attack at the U.S. embassy in Bulgaria. Elizabeth will have a tough time convincing her boss that he is still the same leader that he was before his operation. She is crossing her fingers that conniving VP Hurst will play nice as well.

Elsewhere, chaos will erupt in the State Department when it is revealed that they may be wrong in hailing a foreign leader a modern day hero. Elizabeth and her team are about to award the Medal of Freedom to the man when intel reveals that he may be aware of the inhumane treatment that a minority group has been getting from his government. Meanwhile, Henry's (Tim Daly) sister, Maureen (Kate Burton) will arrive in town and inevitably stir up a hornet's nest.

Last episode, Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) and Kat (Sara Ramirez) worked hard to save a group of LGBTQ people who was experiencing abuse at home. They teamed up with a non-governmental organization to smuggle the victims from Abkhazia to Bulgaria. Elizabeth was understandably upset when the Americans' clandestine operation was revealed. The aftermath of the said commotion is expected to be felt in the next episodes.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.