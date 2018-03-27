'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers: Henry Helps Son With Relationship Quandary

Facebook/MadamSecretary Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

The McCords' youngest child will encounter some problems in the romance department in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "My Funny Valentine," the synopsis reveals that Jason (Evan Roe) wants to break up with his girlfriend, Piper (Salena Qureshi), but does not know how.

When the teens got together early in the season, Henry (Tim Daly) and Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) were worried about them. Piper is Jason's first girlfriend, and his parents were scared that he might be indulging in activities he was not ready for. Jason was quick to assure them that he and Piper remained chaste and were taking everything slow and steady.

Now, it looks like Jason wants to end the relationship. Since this will be his first time telling a girl that he does not want to be with her anymore, the teen is understandably lost on what to do. Henry will try to help Jason plan the whole thing, but it is up to his son to deliver the bad news on his own when the time comes.

Since Jason and Piper got into a relationship, very little has been shown about their romance. Piper may still be very much in love with the McCord boy and may very well be heartbroken when she hears what Jason has to say.

Elsewhere, the episode will also see Elizabeth and her team preparing for the upcoming anniversary of the American embassy bombing in Mali.

It will be the 20th year since the incident happened and even after those years, the wound is still fresh for the families of the victims. In the State Department, the staff remembers the hardworking people whose lives were snuffed by the extreme act of violence. With emotions running high, Elizabeth's squad must convene and decide if it is time to lift sanctions against the country being held responsible for the attack.

In the previous episode, Elizabeth and her group were put in a difficult situation just when the U.S. was about to award a Medal of Freedom to a foreign leader. President Khaing (Bhavesh Patel) was being hailed as the Nelson Mandela of Myanmar, but pieces of evidence revealed that he was keeping his eyes closed on the unfair treatment that Rohingya Muslims were getting in his country. There were reports of rape and killings by Khaing's own security forces. To escape the harsh reality, these citizens fled to Bangladesh.

Since Elizabeth could not get through Khaing, she approached President Dalton (Keith Carradine) to do it for her. The POTUS has been given the go signal by his doctors to return to work. Dalton, however, was scared that he was still not a hundred percent well. He was scared that his mental problems would force him to commit a mistake, just like when he ordered an attack against Russia following U.S. embassy incident in Bulgaria.

Dalton was also informed that mental illness runs in the family. His brother was diagnosed with schizophrenic tendencies and was hearing voices.

Even when Russell (Željko Ivanek) assured him that the best neurosurgeons in the country attested to his readiness to return to office, he was still worried. Then, Elizabeth told him that whatever happens, his team got his back. All Dalton needed to do is trust his skills as a leader and his colleagues' loyalty to him. He came back to work confident and personally talked to Khaing about Myanmar's situation.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.