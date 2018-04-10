'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 18 Spoilers: Elizabeth Gets in Trouble With the Latinos

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ A promotional photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth's (Téa Leoni) determination to save an American will land her in trouble with the Latinos in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Friendship Game," the synopsis reveals that the U.S. will be in the middle of a risky negotiation with South America. The two parties have been working on a security agreement to stop gang violence in Latin America.

Elizabeth and the State Department are close to concluding the deal — that is, until an untimely action from the secretary threatens to dismantle it. When Elizabeth hears that an American is currently being held hostage in South America, she will waste no time raising the matter in the assembly. She will demand the release of the captive and the South Americans will not take kindly to her accusing tone.

Also in the episode, the promo photos reveal an interesting situation involving Matt (Geoffrey Arend), Elizabeth's speechwriter. The man seems to be out on a date with a brunette, and they seem happy until a blonde man approaches their table. Then, in a twist of fate, Matt is seen locking lips with an entirely different lady. This woman is blonde, and she means business when she grabs the writer's face in order to kiss him. It seems like Matt is now enjoying the dating game, after taking a step back from his complicated bond with Daisy (Patina Miller).

In the previous episode, Elizabeth had a hard time handling a personal attack from Senator Morejon (José Zúňiga) about the arms agreement between the U.S. and Iran. Her team was finalizing the second stage of the treaty when an unexpected hurdle came up.

Morejon was claiming that the money that the U.S. used to fund the initial phase was used by the Iranians in a recent bombing. What made it worse was that an American died in the blast. The victim's family issued a lawsuit to the U.S. government, blaming it for what happened.

The snag did not stop Elizabeth, though, from continuing with the arms treaty. She knew how important the negotiation would be in the long run. The secretary personally went to the victim's family and answered many of their questions. In the end, they decided to drop the lawsuit. There were also some complications that the State Department had to handle involving Iran and Saudi Arabia, but Elizabeth and her group got it under control. This storyline is expected to continue in the next episodes.

Meanwhile, the episode also saw Henry (Tim Daly) taking on a new challenge. The board in the National War College offered him the chairman position in the new military ethics department. Elizabeth's husband had to step back and reflect if he really wanted the promotion or not. Henry knew that heading a committee like that would need most of his time and effort. After resigning from his post with the CIA/NSA, he was wary of taking on important roles. Elizabeth, always supportive of her husband, let him decide for himself.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.