'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 18 Spoilers: Elizabeth Handles South American Hostage Crisis

Facebook/MadamSecretary Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and the State Department will be embroiled in a hostage crisis in South America in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Friendship Game," the synopsis reveals that a huge complication will be placed on the secretary's desk just when she and her team are busy handling a dicey negotiation with South America. Apparently, the two sides are working on an agreement to stop gang violence in the Latino community.

The U.S. is close to finalizing the deal when the unanticipated happens —a gang takes people hostage, including a visiting American.

The promo shows the girl's parents going to Elizabeth's office, seeking help. As Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) explains to the couple, their government has a strict policy to never pay for hostages. This will not go well with the victim's parents since they want their daughter to come home safe.

Elizabeth is also not feeling optimistic about the situation. In the clip, she retorts that there are incidents that they cannot fix.

Still, viewers know that the secretary will not back down from a challenge. She must be planning something to save her fellow American. Speculations are rife that she will bring up the issue during the negotiation with South America, creating more tension between the two parties. This will not be the first time that Elizabeth will take a huge risk to save an innocent life. Her skills as a diplomat will once again be put to test.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Matt (Geoffrey Arend) taking some time off to go on a date. In the promo photos, Elizabeth's speechwriter seems to be happy having dinner with a brunette. Later on, Matt is shown sharing a kiss with a different woman, a blonde this time, painting an even more complicated picture about his love life. This is a surprising turn of events, considering how invested Matt has been to his on-again, off-again relationship with Daisy (Patina Miller).

In the previous episode, the State Department was on red alert because of from Senator Morejon (José Zúňiga). Elizabeth and her team were busy concluding the second phase of arms agreement between the U.S. and Iran when the politician made a disturbing accusation against the U.S. government. He claimed that the money reserved in the treaty was used to fund a recent bombing instigated by the Iranians.

An American died in the blast, and his family issued a lawsuit to the U.S. government, condemning it for the unfortunate incident.

Elizabeth knew her options are limited if she wanted to tackle both issues at once. She knew that giving up on the arms deal would be a foolish move since everyone worked so far to accomplish it. The secretary must also entreat the victim's family to drop the lawsuit, which they eventually did after a heart-to-heart talk with her.

As for Henry (Tim Daly), he accepted the offer by the board in the National War College offered him the chairman position in the new military ethics department. It was a huge challenge for him, but his wife assured himthat he was more than deserving to get the job.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.