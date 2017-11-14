'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Elizabeth Works with the Russians to Prevent Deadly Outbreak

Facebook/MadamSecretary Promotional photo for "Madam Secretary"

An epidemic outbreak will threaten the lives of the citizens of the US in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "North to the Future," the synopsis reveals that a Russian insurgent will flee to the country. This incident, by itself, needs to be addressed by the government, but an even bigger problem will appear on the horizon. The dissident is a carrier of the smallpox virus. Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) and her team will partner up with retired U.N. Ambassador Kat Sandoval (Sara Ramirez) to track down the rebel and put him in quarantine the soonest time possible.

They will coordinate with Russian Foreign Minister Konstantin Avdonin (Yasen Peyankov) in the hopes of containing a possible outbreak. It is going to be a race against time for Elizabeth's squad. The longer the Russian is on the loose, the bigger chances of the virus spreading.

The last thing that the US needs is to instigate a mass hysteria since the government is already reeling from the onslaught of a number of political upheavals as of late. The administration does not need sick citizens blaming their president for a new screw up.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Leoni talked about the themes of the current installment. According to her, the storyline would dwell heavily on politics, unlike in the past seasons.

"Certainly, the handcuffs are off. [Now,] no one's going to look at this show and say, 'That would never happen.' That world left the building," Leoni said.

She further added, "So this is certainly a different endeavor than it was last season... I think our first season, the focus was more maybe on the aspirational side of the show in terms of the family, and the marriage. And now, that shift has gone to the politics. This is aspirational politics."

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays, at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS.