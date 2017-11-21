'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Elizabeth Deals with Worsening Opioid Crisis

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will urge President Dalton (Keith Carradine) to focus on the escalating opioid crisis in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Fourth Estate," the synopsis reveals that the US government has yet to wave the white flag regarding the opioid problem. Elizabeth and her staff will work hard to extradite a Mexican cartel leader to a U.S. prison.

They believe that by doing so, it will somehow have a significant effect on the current crisis on illegal drugs. The Americans will be asking the help of the Mexican government, crossing their fingers that everything will go according to plan.

Unfortunately for both sides, a hitch will occur during the transport of the cartel leader. The criminal will be able to escape his guards, killing a journalist assigned to interview him in the process. Elizabeth and her squad will do everything in their power to find the man. They hope that the Mexican government will also cooperate, but the hints point towards an even bigger problem.

In the promo, Elizabeth is advising the president that to stop the opioid crisis, they must first address government corruption. She may be accusing the Mexicans of helping the cartel leader.

In the last episode, the Americans were forced to work with the Russians when one of their insurgents made an illegal entry to the US soil. What made the situation more problematic was that the man was revealed to be a carrier of the smallpox virus.

Elizabeth teamed up with U.N. Ambassador Kat Sandoval (Sara Ramirez) and Russian Foreign Minister Konstantin Avdonin (Yasen Peyankov) to take necessary steps to avoid a possible outbreak. Fortunately, the situation was contained, and everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 airs Sundays, at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS.