'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Elizabeth to Seek for Dalton's Advice in Future Political Plans

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Teá Leoni) will have to decide, sooner or later, if she has plans to further her political ambitions in the current installment of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, the second half of season 4 will likely see the State Secretary thinking if she wants to run in the elections. Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) is quite sure Elizabeth will be joining the next presidential race and is threatened by it. As President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) golden girl, Hurst knows that the other will be getting plenty of support in case she ends up deciding to run for presidency. It also hurts that Elizabeth is vey popular with the masses and has a high trust rating due to all her accomplishments.

In the past, Elizabeth told the VP that she had no plans to compete with her in the race. Speculations are rife, though, that she will soon change her mind. Elizabeth will never settle once she sees how Hurst runs the country. The politician tends to be temperamental and lets her personal feelings affect her job, judging on how she tried to discredit Elizabeth in the Afghanistan mission. With Dalton, the secretary had no problem sharing her expertise and skills. Elizabeth can expect Hurst to veto all suggestions coming from her department from here on.

Meanwhile, season 4B will see the McCords coming together for Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood). She is bound to be feeling lonely due to her separation with Dmitri (Chris Petrovski). Last time, the young Russian had to say goodbye to go to his new assignment in Alaska. Henry (Tim Daly), who just discovered that his daughter was dating his protégée, could only give comfort to the couple as they parted ways. Elizabeth is also expected to do her part in making sure that Stevie is okay. It has been revealed that Dmitri would no longer appear for the rest of the installment. Still, the doors are reportedly open for his return in the future.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.