'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Elizabeth Tracks Down a Drug Lord in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/MadamSecretary) Promo photo for "Madam Secretary."

The secretary of state hunts down a Mexican drug cartel on the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary" season 4.

Titled "The Fourth Estate," next week's episode will see Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) deal with a Mexican drug cartel. The secretary, with the help of her staff, coordinate with the Mexican government to extradite a Mexican drug cartel leader to a jail in the United States to put an end on the opioid issue.

Just when they thought things are already running smoothly, the drug lord escapes during transport. A journalist who secured an interview with him is slain, which further intensify Elizabeth's urgency to find the leader.

The promo opens with Elizabeth having a discussion with President Dalton. She insists that the opioid crisis is a "systemic problem." Instead of trying to resolve the drug problem surrounding the country, she suggests they find a way to crush government corruption first.

Leoni spoke with TVLine last month and she teased that throughout the future episodes, Elizabeth must balance her status in the White House with what has made her an effective appointee: her skill when it comes to solving problems like an outsider.

"I don't want to wake up in fives seasons, and we have a policy wonk on our hands. That would be boring," she shared. "We all have to remind each other that we're looking for the other way. What's the simpler, less political way that this can get done? We'll continue to do that.

"And," the actress continued with a smile, "if it's boring, we'll just go to nudity."

Reports recently confirmed that Sara Ramirez has landed a series regular role on the CBS drama. News of the "Grey's Anatomy" alum's casting comes a day after Bebe Neuwirth announced her exit from the show.

The fourth season of "Madam Secretary" airs every Sunday night at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.