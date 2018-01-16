'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: No Hope for Stevie and Dmitri's Romance?

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) will not see her boyfriend again for the rest of the current installment of "Madam Secretary."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Barbara Hall said that they have officially capped off Dmitri's (Chris Petrovski) storyline for season 4. Previously, the young Russian was sent to Alaska for an important assignment. Henry (Tim Daly) and Stevie sent him off with a heavy heart, not knowing when they would see each other again. Hall said, though, that they might still bring back Petrovski's character in the future. This may mean that Dmitri and Stevie will still have a chance to be together again, perhaps for good.

"We did complete his arc with the McCord family and his job with the CIA. We don't have any immediate plans for him coming back," the EP said. She added: "We did give him the job that we gave him, which was we sent him to another post so we could leave it open to have him back for future storylines."

Meanwhile, the last episode ended with President Dalton (Keith Carradine) stepping down from office due to his poor health. It was revealed that he has a brain tumor and needed some time to recover. Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) officially took over the position as per the constitution. The whole situation was a huge pain for those who work closely to Dalton. Before he was forced to lie low, the president caused a debacle in the White House when he started acting out of character.

Dalton ordered an all-out war against the Russians as retaliation for the alleged sonic attack at the U.S. embassy in Bulgaria. Even after Henry and the other intel officers cleared up the issue and told him that Russia was innocent, he remained adamant. VP Hurst was required to take over the presidential seat to revoke Dalton's command. It took the appearance of the First Lady, Lydia (Christine Ebersole), Elizabeth (Teá Leoni) and his close friends in the cabinet for Dalton to agree to take a break.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.