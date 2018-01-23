'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: VP Hurst to Dismiss Elizabeth from Work

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth's (Teá Leoni) position in the State Department is in danger of being scrapped in the current installment of "Madam Secretary."

Last episode, Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) finally took over President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) seat after he stepped down due to his health condition. The POTUS needed to rest and recuperate since he was diagnosed with brain tumor. Prior to the announcement, his cabinet witnessed how unstable he has become. When an alleged sonic attack took place in the U.S. embassy in Bulgaria, Dalton was quick to accuse the Russians as the culprit. He then ordered a retaliation and had he remained as President, it would have meant war.

As the VP, Hurst was second in line to the position. The transition was done smoothly and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Of course, many fans realize what it meant to have Hurst as the new president. She has made no secret of the fact that she hates Elizabeth. Hurst sees the secretary as her rival. In the previous episodes, she did her best to sabotage Elizabeth's missions. Now that Hurst is the POTUS, viewers can expect her to continue her cold war with Dalton's right hand woman. She may even order Elizabeth's dismissal from the job.

Meanwhile, executive producer Barbara Hall has made clear that Dmitri (Chris Petrovski), Henry's (Tim Daly) Russian friend, would not be seen again for the rest of season 4. According to her, his storyline has officially ended when he was sent to his new post in Alaska. This is bad news for those who are rooting for him and Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood). Still, the EP said that Dmitri might still return in the next installment.

"We did complete his arc with the McCord family and his job with the CIA. We don't have any immediate plans for him coming back," the EP said. She added: "We did give him the job that we gave him, which was we sent him to another post so we could leave it open to have him back for future storylines."

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.