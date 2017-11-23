'Madden 18' News: Latest Patch Brings Long List of Gameplay Improvements, Fixes

Facebook/EASPORTSMADDENNFL/ Promotional image for "Madden 18"

Players of "Madden 18" can now install the latest game update that came with a long list of gameplay-focused improvements and bug fixes.

"Madden 18" is the latest installment of Electronic Arts' sports simulation game based on the National Football League.

One of these improvements dealt with the Pump Fake function. Developers have relocated the execution of this move to the Left Stick Click after users complained of accidentally initiating it when it used to be on the Right Stick Up. They had been attempting to toss the ball at the time.

In the patch notes, EA also said they had "added logic on all game styles" to prevent kick blocks from taking place when players executed Perfect Kick. Developers, however, reminded players that Perfect Kicks can be successfully initiated when Kick Power is at 100 percent and Accuracy Meter is disabled.

There was also an improvement made on the QB Contain function. In addition, EA fixed a bug that triggered defenders to overly hurdle pass blockers, which according to developers happened because of an animation issue.

Some users also reported experiencing clock issues during game overtime periods. This has been addressed in the latest patch as well.

In the Competitive Game Style, developers have fixed an issue that made defenders "intentionally trip" ball receivers. EA also identified and addressed a "rare issue" where the ball would be handed over to the wrong team "when kicking an onside kick out of bounds."

The QB Accuracy on Competitive Game sessions has also been improved and now gives specific thresholds unique to short, medium, and deep passes. With the latest patch, an AI-controlled QB is now configured to execute better scrambling despite the pressure.

Meanwhile, in the latest patch notes, EA also recognized an issue experienced by PlayStation 4 players where games in Franchise mode would lag. "We want our PS4 franchise players to know this issue is a top priority for our team, and we will do our best to get the issue resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience," EA explained.