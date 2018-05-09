Some fans hinting that it may take a while before the effects of Dickson's departure manifest themselves in the series

EA Sports The 'Madden NFL' franchise could be on the receiving end of significant changes over the next few years

A big bit of news was shared last week, and it's something that fans of the "Madden NFL" franchise will want to learn more about.

For those who may have missed it, Rex Dickson, the person who has served as the creative director for the aforementioned for more than six years, announced that he has left EA.

He took the time to thank the different people he has worked with over the years and noted that the franchise is in good hands.

Dickson did not elaborate on why he decided to leave the company other than to say that it came about "many discussions with other leaders on the team." Dickson also noted that this decision should give the members of the development team, the series itself and the fans a chance to pursue a "new direction."

So, how are the fans reacting to the news?

More than a few people who responded to Dickson's announcement over on Twitter expressed their sadness over the news while wishing him well in his next endeavors. There are also some people who thanked Dickson for his work on the series and who mentioned that the games he helped put out positively impacted their lives.

It is worth noting that not all fans are sad about Dickson's departure.

Over on Reddit, there are fans who recognize the work Dickson put into the series but who also note that the quality of the games has declined under his tenure.

Other fans have expressed concern over what Dickson leaving could mean for the future of the franchise in terms of the modes that are featured.

To be more specific, there are fans wondering if Dickson leaving may have something to do with how Connected Franchise Mode (CFM) will be presented in the upcoming installments of the series.

CFM has served as an enjoyable gameplay option for those people who prefer to take on the challenge of building football teams that can consistently win over many years as opposed to playing a few exhibition games or competing online against fellow players.

Dickson indicated that CFM would get more attention in this year's installment of the series, but now that he's left, there are fans speculating that maybe the mode will be left largely unchanged.

Some Redditors have also hinted that the real effects of Dickson's departure from the franchise may not be felt until some years have passed.

This year's installment of the series, in particular, may already be nearly complete.

As fans may remember, the cover of last year's "Madden NFL" game was officially revealed in May, and the game itself was released in August. If developers are aiming to follow the same timeline for this year, then it's likely that the majority of work on the game has already been finished.

At this point, fans will just have to wait to see how this year's installment of the series will turn out and whether the "new direction" the franchise will be taking will be a good one.

More news about the "Madden NFL" franchise should be made available soon.