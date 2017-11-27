'Made in Abyss' Sequel Air Date, Latest News: Second Season Officially Announced With Intriguing Promotional Video

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Made in Abyss.”

A second season for the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Made in Abyss," has officially been announced along with a teaser video

The series is based on the manga created by Akihito Tsukushi. Kinema Citrus produced an anime series adaptation that began its 13-episode run back in July.

The second season was reportedly announced during the special "Deep in Abyss Recital" event held on Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Congress Square Nihonbashi convention center in Tokyo, Japan. However, no further detail was given aside from a teaser video, which has been released online by KADOKAWAanime. It is believed that the same cast and crew will be returning to reprise their roles.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

Fan reports about the said event revealed that the voice actors Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, and Shiori Izawa were surprised and eventually moved to tears by the announcement. They provide the voices for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi, respectively.

Fans also believe that the manga series has enough materials for a second season and that the series has many more interesting storylines to offer for another exciting run.

The first season of the series ended with the Hollow, Nanachi, joining Riko and Reg's continuing quest for Riko's mother, Lyza, and they were on their way to the fifth layer. However, ending Mitty's life proved to be a disadvantage to them, since the disappearance of the Hollow's life signature alerted the White Whistle, Bondrewd their death, and he is now very determined to meet Nanachi once more.

What new challenges await Riko, Reg, and Nanachi as Bondrewd sets his eyes on them? Will they be able to reach Lyza's supposed resting place

"Made in Abyss" season 1 is currently available to stream via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service. An official release date for the second season, as well as details about its plot and staff members, will be revealed at a later date on the series' official site.