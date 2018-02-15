'Mafia 2' and Original 'Prey' Now Backward-Compatible With Xbox One

Microsoft is always expanding its library of backward compatible titles for the Xbox One, a viable strategy to match the bigger libraries of games on competing consoles. "Mafia 2" and "Prey" are now the latest to become backward compatible with Xbox One.

These two games were previously launched for the Xbox 360, where they enjoyed success in their time. Microsoft is bringing them back for Xbox One players, which is a great decision on their part since "Mafia 2" and "Prey" were two of the bigger titles on the older console, as Gamespot notes.

Steam/2k Games Vito Scaletta, the focus of "Mafia 2," has started to make a name for himself on the streets of Empire Bay as someone who can be trusted to get a job done.

"Mafia 2" is one of 2K Games' classic titles for the Xbox 360, having launched back in 2011 as a sequel to the critically-acclaimed "Mafia." It expands from the first game, which launched in 2002, by adding open-world gameplay in the style of "Grand Theft Auto" while also building on the atmosphere of the mid-20th-century gangster wars.

Players who still held on to their copy of "Mafia 2" for the Xbox 360 simply needs to take out the physical disc and put it on the Xbox One. The console will now recognize the game and start a download for the backward compatibility patch, after which players can start the game.

It's the same with "Prey," which first launched in 2006 as a game where players step into the strange world of Tommy, a Cherokee garage mechanic. Tommy lives an otherwise boring life, until he encounters an unexplained crisis, awakens his latent spiritual powers, got abducted by aliens, and sent back to save Earth, as Windows Central recaps.

Both "Prey" and "Mafia 2" are also part of this week's 2K Games Publisher Sale on Xbox Live, as "The Xbox Guy" Larry Hryb mentioned on Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 13.