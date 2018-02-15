Magic Leap website Magic Leap One

Magic Leap revealed the expected prices for its upcoming augmented reality (AR) headsets, confirming that they would be far from cheap.

Talking to the audience at Recode's Code Media conference, Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz revealed that it plans to release a number of AR headsets over time. Its cheapest, he said, would be the same price as "higher-end mobile phone to higher-end tablet."

He added that the company's first release, Magic Leap One, which is slated to be released this year, will fall on the middle of the company's overall price range. "We will have a product line in that price point probably for the company's history," shared Abovitz, adding that future releases will come above and below its price point. "We'll have even higher-end [versions] for hyper-pro, and then we'll have wide mass-market products."

Basing on his comparison, a low-range Magic Leap could be priced around the same as a new iPhone, which is at $1,000, a comparison that he did not object. Earlier reports predicted that Magic Leap One would be released at $1,500 to $2,000.

Abovitz added that Magic Leap's pricing would be justified over time, noting all the gadgets it could possibly replace when virtualized. "Your phones, your televisions, your laptops, your tablets, that add up to thousands or tens of thousands of dollars," he said.

Asked about Magic Leap's target market, the CEO said it is meant to reach out to a wide variety of people who are "enthusiasts developers, creators, brands, artists, partner" or basically, those who have a good idea of what future looks like.

Magic Leap is a very secretive company, but has been slowly opening up to the public since it unveiled Magic Leap One, its first-ever flagship AR headset, to the public last December.

Its state-of-the-art interface make it one of the most highly anticipated accessories offering the ultimate AR experience.