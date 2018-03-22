'Magic: the Gathering Arena' Closed Beta Takes in More Players, Lifts NDA

"Magic: the Gathering Arena" is making progress, even as the new digital trading card game still remains in the Closed Beta phase of its development. Wizards of the Coast looks to be more confident with their upcoming game, as made evident by their release of 100,000 new player invites and the lifting of the nondisclosure agreements for those who make it into the closed beta.

"Starting Thursday, we will be launching a significant update in the Magic: The Gathering Arena Closed Beta, as well as lifting the nondisclosure agreement (NDA), allowing and encouraging players to stream and share MTG Arena content and gameplay," Wizards of the Coast announced in a news post this Tuesday, March 20.

https://magic.wizards.com/en/mtgarena "Magic" the Gathering Arena" by Wizards of the Coast is still in its Closed Beta phase, but more players will be able to join the preview of the game, and the next beta participants now had their nondisclosure agreements lifted as well.

That means that as early as Thursday, March 22, those among the players participating in the Closed Beta can now stream, post YouTube videos, or tweet about their favorite moments while trying out "Magic: the Gathering Arena."

As far as the next phase of development goes, Wizards of the Coast is getting not just feedback but also a bit of marketing as well for their upcoming game with this decision.

Players will have to note, though, that there's an account wipe coming as well, as the developers will want the players to try out the New Starting Collections feature and the ten pre-constructed default decks that come with it.

The new decks are made up of the more than 300 cards from all "Magic: The Gathering" editions, and come with several tiers' worth of wildcards as well, as Cinema Blend noted.

The video below is an introduction to "Magic: the Gathering Arena," the newest digital update from Wizards of the Coast for the classic TCG. The game is coming out for the PC sometime later this year, with more information on its release schedule expected by the time an open beta rolls around.