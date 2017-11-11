'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 19 Spoilers: How Will Nike Defeat Raid's Immense New Form to Save Kukuri?

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike and Kukuri discovered chocolate in the most recent episode of the Japanese comedy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru," which, in turn, led them to take a detour to the Ettle Village, where chocolates and other sweets like it were made.

But the father and daughter who make chocolates have not been able to enter the forest due to the Flower Spirits preventing them from doing so. However, when Nike's crew went to the forest to deal with the problem all in the name of chocolate, they found out that the Flower Spirits keeping humans from entering the forest were nothing more than rodents disguising themselves.

In the end, Nike, Kukuri, and Old Man were able to make it to the Land of Flowers, where they formed a significant alliance, which possibly turned awry after the Queen instinctively turned the excitable Old Man into a grasshopper and subsequently turned into a baby for having used up an immense amount of her powers.

Moreover, since the Land of Flowers was responsible for the Sword of Earth's connection to its source of power, the veiny cord holding the sword to the ground will also remain short until the Queen returns to her full size.

This presents quite a problem for Nike since Raid, whose previous attempts at using magic has all turned into hilarious failures, has finally managed to use some elegant dark magic to successfully turn himself into a dragon. And this dragon has just grabbed Kukuri and flown away with her to who knows where.

How can the Hero hope to save his Mage when his enemy has just become more than 10 times his size? Will he be able to catch up to Raid and Kukuri in time? Then again, will Raid, who makes no secret of his attraction to Kukuri, whom he fondly calls Pink Bomb, even be able to hurt the Guru Guru user?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.