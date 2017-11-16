'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 20 Spoilers: What Awaits Nike and Kukuri on Lef Island?

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike and Kukuri are off to Lef Island on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy-comedy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru." And now that Kukuri knows the origin of the Heart in Love Magic, has she also gained enough understanding of it to finally be able to wield it when the right time comes?

Raid might have taken Kukuri against her will in the previous episode, but as it turned out, he only brought the Guru Guru magic user to where she was supposed to be.

The Tower of Battle Heart, or more popularly known as the Tower of Batoha, was actually where the first Guru Guru sealing magic was unknowingly cast by a girl who got upset over an argument with her fiancé, as revealed by Barckweener, the great leader of the Migu Migu Tribe. The Heart in Love magic that was used to seal away Giri some decades ago is said to have been derived from this incident.

However, despite knowing this and also finding out the primary driving force of the Heart in Love magic, Kukuri still has qualms about using it to seal anyone. But with Giri's impending return drawing near, can Kukuri learn to muster up the courage to wield what could probably be the most dangerous Guru Guru magic?

The next episode may bring her at least a step closer to that goal as they reach the island of Lef. However, the title itself, "Escape! Lef Island!" is a clear indication that the traveling duo is in for more tough adventures.

But will this upcoming danger be something innate to the island, or will it be brought on, yet again, by Prince Raid and Kaya?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.