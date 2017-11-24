'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 21 Spoilers: Nike and Kukuri to Finally Face a Newly Revived Giri?

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

As Nike and Kukuri continue on their journey towards the next continent, they are bound to meet strange new characters along the way, and being on Lef Island is no different. How will these characters eventually affect Nike and Kukuri's chances of taking down the villainous Giri on the Japanese fantasy-comedy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru"?

Aside from a perpetually nice weather, good lodging, and a girl named Miucha, who curiously looked and sounded Kukuri, the traveling duo also encountered an enemy on Lef Island, whom Nike easily defeated with a sly trick of using a dummy and a log to strike the enemy where he did not anticipate it.

Additionally, Kukuri met a new friend named Toriko at a library, with whom she seemed to have hit it off quite well.

However, when the truth about the island was eventually revealed by the demon named Galriro, it became imperative for Nike and Kukuri, along with Old Man North-North to live, or else they would be stuck in that void forever.

Then again, the final twist of the episode came when it was finally revealed that it was the conflicted Kukuri's presence in Lef Island that inadvertently stopped time until she could find the answer she was looking for within herself. And it was only through the power of the Legendary Star's Adornment, which gave them a chance to correct one mistake, that they were able to escape punishment from the Goddesses of Time.

Now that they're out of Lef Island, a new challenge is about to face Nike and Kukuri, and this may be the biggest one yet.

What did Gipple mean when he told them that a major trouble has arisen? The title for the upcoming 21st episode, "Revived! Demong King Giri!" more than just hints at what's about to happen next. Has the most dangerous dark magician really been revived and completely freed from his seal? Is the final battle afoot for Nike and Kukuri? If so, has their little trip to Lef Island finally given Kukuri the strength and confidence to use the seal to send Giri away once more?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.