'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 22 Spoilers: Nike and Crew to Enter the Jitari Ruins

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike and Kukuri have been through a lot of trouble, seen many different places, and conquered the toughest kinds of trouble. But all of these paled in comparison to Gipple's final words in the previous episode o the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru."

"Giri has been revived!" The announcement brought much shock to the traveling hero and his mage, and the two of them, along with a powered-up Old Man North-North, are gearing up for the final battle.

Moreover, while chasing a mysterious mage in a box that has kidnapped the priestess Juju, Toma and his master, Mr. Adamski, have also joined the traveling party.

And since the box seems to be headed for the Jitari Ruins, and the two remaining swords that Nike has to get are also there, the upcoming episode will take the narrative through this strange structure that looks like three giant cones clumped together.

What new challenges await Nike and his crew in this place? Will the Hero be able to attain the two final swords he needs in order to defeat the newly revived demon king, Giri? And what role does the extremely bored priestess Juju have to play in all of this?

The preview for the next episode titled "Sneaking In! The Jitari Ruins!" teases an encounter with a monster right at the entrance of the ruins. And if they do manage to survive this threat, what other dangerous creatures and quests await them inside?

Is Old Man North-North's new powered-up look just for show, or will it prove to be a valuable asset when they least expect it?

The final battle with the series' big bad is drawing near. Can Nike and Kukuri work together to defeat him and seal him once more? Or is the already once-burned Giri about to hit them with a surprising counterattack and win the battle this time around?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.