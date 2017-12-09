Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Now that he has finally gained the four swords he needs to defeat the ultimate enemy, Nike and his crew are heading off to the final continent of Zan on the next episode of the Japanese parody anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru." But will Nike's newfound powers and his friends' support be enough to defeat the Demon King Giri?

The previous episode brought the traveling party to the Jitari Ruins, wherein Nike acquired the Hero's Fist as well as the Sword of Water. And even though he was subsequently tricked into breaking the seal that freed powerful mage, Donkama the Black Sun, Kukuri's tears over possibly losing her childhood, and thus her power, ended up saving the day and giving Nike an opening to take Donkama down.

Afterwards, the group headed off to Gipple's village, wherein he acquired the Sword of Wind, the last of the four swords he needs to fight Giri on even ground. And although they got into a bit of trouble on their way to the Zan Continent, a collaboration between Juju and Kukuri brought them right back on track.

And now, the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Battle! Giri's Castle!" teases an encounter with Raid and Kaya at the Demon King's castle. Moreover, the four warriors will also be divided into two pairs by an unforeseen trap, with Nike and Tomas facing off against Raid, while Juju and Kukuri take on Kaya.

Will Nike and his crew be able to get past this upcoming challenge and make it to their final battle against the notorious Demon King Giri? And will Nike and Kukuri finally be able to prove just how strong they have grown together as they fight once more to seal Giri back into oblivion?

Or is something totally unexpected about to happen instead?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.