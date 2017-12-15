Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike and Kukuri's adventure is about to come to an end in the upcoming 24th and final episode of the Japanese comedy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru."

Although their arrival at the last continent may have initially intimidated Nike, so much so that he even suggested that they went home, they have somehow managed to make it through. Moreover, after Kukuri broke her magical staff and came close to giving up, Juju inspired her into defying her own limitations and she subsequently learned how to draw magic circles with her own hands.

But the very highlight of the episode was Galriro revealing that truth about the Demon King. As it turned out, the very idea of a Demon King only existed as a result of Kukuri's magic. Since the young mage has once wished to embark on a journey with her own hero to guide and protect, the Demon King was born to serve as their ultimate goal.

However, the true triumph of their journey was the friends that Kukuri has managed to meet along the way and the memories that she has made with them. Old Man North North himself and the loincloth he wore were representations of the things that Kukuri feared the most.

And now that it seems that everything has been resolved, Nike, Kukuri, Juju, and Toma have decided to part ways and head back home. Only, not everything they heard may have been the truth.

What did the Dark Lady mean when she said that it was just hogwash? Did Galriro fool them into believing that everything has been resolved? Or is there be a final challenge waiting for them that may even be more threatening than facing up to a Demon King?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.