'Magical Girl Ore' Latest News: First Promotional Video Reveals Two Main Female Cast Members

Magical Girl Ore Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy comedy anime series, “Mahou Shoujo Ore (Magical Girl Ore),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Icchokusen Moukon.

The first promotional video has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese fantasy comedy anime series, "Mahou Shoujo Ore (Magical Girl Ore)."

The video, which is currently streaming on GENCO's official YouTube channel, features the song titled "Hachimitsu Flash ~Kawaru wa ne~" which is performed by Magical Twin. It has also revealed the voice actresses for the two main female characters.

YouTube/genco promotion

Ayaka Ohashi, whose most recent works include Yuna Shimazaki from "Re: Creators," and Uzuki Shimamura from "The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Theater," will be providing the voice of Saki Uno, who is the pink-haired girl in the key visual art above.

On the other hand, Sachika Misawa, whose most recent works include Moka Aoba in "Bang Dream! Girls Band Party," and Forte in "Granblue Fantasy," will be providing the voice of Sakuyo Mikage, the short-haired girl on the image above.

The series is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Icchokusen Moukon. It which tells the story of a high school girl and rookie idol named Saki, who has a crush on her best friend's older brother, Mohiro.

It is when Mohiro gets kidnapped by demons, for reasons yet to be explained, that Saki is forced to make a hasty contract with a shady old man in order to have the ability to transform into a magical girl and rescue her beloved.

However, in a strange twist of fate, Saki finds herself transforming, not into a magical girl, but into a handsome man dressed up magical girl clothes. And somewhere along the way, her best friend, Sakuyo will also come to poses the same weird ability.

Kaito Ishikawa, whose most recent works include Kiri Putin in "Chronos Ruler" and Takurou Sugawara in "Tsuredure Children," is providing the voice of the male Saki, while Wataru Hatano, whose previous works include Katsuki Kumano in "Sakura Quest," and Natsuo in "Hitorijime My Hero," has been cast to voice the male Sakuyo.

The Japanese animation studio, Pierrot+ is animating the series with Itsuro Kawasaki directing and Yukiko Ibe taking care of character designs.

"Magical Girl Ore" premieres sometime in spring 2018.