Magical Girl Ore Official Site Cover art for the Japanese comedy-fantasy manga series, “Mahou Shoujo Ore (Magical Girl Ore),” created by Icchokusen Mōkon.

An anime adaptation of the Japanese gender-bending manga series, "Mahou Shoujo Ore (Magical Girl Ore), by Icchokusen Mōkon, along with its official site, has been released.

The series will reportedly feature the voices of Kaito Ishikawa and Wataru Hatano as the characters Saki Uno and Sakuyo Mikage respectively. As shown in the official key visual art that has also been released, Saki is a pink-haired magical girl, who seems to have a cheerful personality, while the black-haired Sakuyo displays what looks to be a more mature attitude.

What makes this series interesting, however, is the fact that Saki will eventually make a shady contract with some yakuza, which will, in turn, give her the ability to transform into a magical girl. But for some reason, turning into a magical girl in this universe actually means that 15-year-old Saki gets transformed into a handsome man dressed in a magical girl outfit.

Saki was forced to make the contract in order to save his longtime crush, Mohiro, who happens to be her best friend's older brother, and who one day gets kidnapped by demons.

To further complicate things, Saki's best friend, Sakuyo, is actually in love with her and makes the same contract to turn into a magical cross-dressing guy in order to save her life.

The anime adaptation will be directed by Itsuro Kawasaki, whose previous works include "Shining Hearts," and "Rental Magica," in collaboration with popular Japanese animation studio Pierrot+. Character design will be done by Yukiko Ibe, who previously worked on "Nanatsuiro Drops," "Jewelpet Twinkle," and "Onigiri."

The source manga was first launched in Fusion Product's magazine, "Comic Be," in 2012 and has since been published in two compilation volumes. A new serialization has also been launched on the same magazine in 2014.

The "Mahou Shoujo Ore" anime series is expected to premiere in Spring 2018.