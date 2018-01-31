Mahou Shoujo Site Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, “Mahou Shoujo Site (Magical Girl Site),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kentarou Satou as a spinoff of “Mahou Shoujo obu ji Endo (Magical Girl Apocalypse).”

The first key visual art has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, "Mahou Shoujo Site (Magical Girl Site)."

The key visual, which can be seen above, features the main characters Tsuyuno Yatsumura and Aya Asagiri who will be voiced by Himika Akaneya and Yuko Ouno, respectively.

Aya is the kind of girl who wishes she were dead, while Tsuyuno is her mysterious classmate who possesses a wand that has the power to stop time.

Along with the key visual art, the designs and voice cast for some of the other significant characters of the series have also been released. Aina Suzuki will be providing the voice of a character named Rina Shioi, who is described as a former information broker looking to unravel the mystery of the "Magical Girl Site."

Yuu Serizawa will be voicing a character named Nijimi Anazawa, who takes the lead in the nationally popular idol group, "Inuasobi." Haruka Yamazaki will provide the voice of Sarina Shizukume, the leader of a group of bullies that have set their eyes on Aya.

It is because of this bullying that Aya is driven to seek refuge from the internet and thus accidentally finds herself caught in the deadly world of the "Magical Girl Apocalypse," where she will have to fight her way through an endless array of savage and frilly-skirted killing machines in order to survive.

Kentarou Satou is the creator of the original manga series of the same name, which is a spinoff to his earlier series, "Mahou Shoujo obu ji Endo (Magical Girl Apocalypse)." The manga was first published in the manga magazine, "Champion Tap!" in 2013, but it has since been moved to the "Weekly Shounen Champion." Eight collected volumes have been published with a ninth one scheduled for a March 8 release in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment has also just released the English version of the fourth volume last December.

"Mahou Shoujo Site" is scheduled to premiere on the Animeism block of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS sometime in April and will exclusively be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The series will run for 12 episodes.