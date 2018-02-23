'Mahou Shoujo Site' Latest News: Promotional Video Reveals Three New Cast Members

Mahou Shoujo Site Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, “Mahou Shoujo Site (Magical Girl Site),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kentarou Satou as a spinoff of “Mahou Shoujo obu ji Endo (Magical Girl Apocalypse).”

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, "Mahou Shoujo Site (Magical Girl Site)."

The 90-second video, which is currently streaming on Avex Pictures' official YouTube channel, reveals three additional cast members, more staff members, as well as the performer of the series' ending theme.

The three new cast members include Nobuhiko Okamoto, who will be providing the voice of Kaname Asagiri; Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who will be voicing Kiichiro Misumi; and Yuuya Asato, who will be taking on the role of Keisuke Naoto.

Previously announced cast members are Yuko Ono as the main character Aya Asagiri, who always wishes for death; and Himika Akaneya as Tsuyuno Yatsumura, who is Aya's classmate and who possesses a wand that can stall time.

Aina Suzuki is also part of the cast as a former information broker named Rina Shioi, who aims to uncover the mystery of the Magical Girl Site; while Yuu Serizawa is taking on the role of Nijimi Anazawa of the nationally popular idol group Inuasobi.

Haruka Yamazaki, who will be voicing the bully Sarina Shizukume, will also be performing the ending theme song.

The series has been listed with 12 episodes. It is based on a horror manga written and illustrated by Kentarou Satou as a spinoff series to "Mahou Shoujo obu ji Endo (Magical Girl Apocalypse)." It tells the story of a bullied girl named Aya, who will seek for a way to escape her troubling life in the internet, where she stumbles upon a website known as "Magical Girl Site."

And after simply viewing the mysterious page, Aya finds herself being transported headlong into the deadly world of the Magical Girl Apocalypse, where she will be forced to fight or die against a seemingly endless array of savage killing machines.

"Mahou Shoujo Site" premieres sometime in April on the Animeism block of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. It will also be streamed to select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.