The next addition to Takara Tomy's "Mahou x Senshi" series has been green-lit.

The upcoming show, which is officially titled "Mahou x Senshi Majimajo Pures!," will reportedly be directed by Takashi Miike, who has previously worked on "Ichi The Killer," "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I," and the currently airing series, "Idol x Senshi Miracle Tunes!" It is the second magical girl series inspired and produced by the toy and entertainment company, Takara Tomy. It does not, however, have any connection to "Miracle Tunes!"

The narrative for the upcoming series centers on a girl named Momoka Aino, who has just reached her first year of junior high school. During the entrance ceremony, she is approached by Mokonyan, a mysterious cat-like creature, who encourages her to join a magical girl team known as Mahou Senshi Majimajo Pures.

In doing so, she finds herself joining two other girls, Rin Shirayuki and Mitsuki Hanamori, and together, they fight to stop the Jyamakai, a group of enemies who steal people's dreams with the use of the Akiramestones.

The series will feature Yuki Miyoshi in the role of Momoka, Momoka Sumitani in the role of Rin, and Misaki Tsuruya in the role of Mitsuki. Other cast members include Osamu Fujiki as the villainous Damenojo and Kenichi Endo as the evil Jama Danshuku, the leader of Jyamakai. Sakura Ando will be providing the voice of the mysterious cat-like creature Mokonyan, while former AKB48 member Marika Shinoda takes on the role of Tiara, the jewel shop owner who serves as the Majimajo Pures' guardian.

"Mahou x Senshi Majimajo Pures!" will premiere in Japan sometime in spring on TV Tokyo. A special promotional live event has been scheduled to happen on Sunday, March 25. Additional information regarding this event as well as the series itself will be available on its official site at a later date.